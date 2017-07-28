Volkan Oezdemir Wants to Prove He’s The Best Light Heavyweight Striker

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Volkan Oezdemir
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Volkan Oezdemir is out to make a statement tomorrow night (July 29).

Oezdemir will take on Jimi Manuwa in a potential title eliminator on the main card of UFC 214. “Cousin” is hoping to earn his fifth straight victory against one of the best strikers in the 205-pound division.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, Oezdemir said he wants to prove he’s also a devastating striker:

“There’s two points. He’s the best striker in the division now that (Anthony Johnson’s) away and AJ was my teammate. That’s something also I want to show. I want to show people that I’m the best striker in the division.”

Oezdemir has heard ramblings that Manuwa may get a title shot with a victory. On the other side of the coin, if “Cousin” wins then many are expecting Alexander Gustafsson to get the nod. Oezdemir said his focus in on having an impressive performance.

“I understand because I’m pretty new in the UFC. But since Jimi is supposed to get the title shot in that fight, I’m going to try to finish him really badly to get that shot too. I guess it all depends on the winner (of Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier) on Saturday night, then maybe they’re gonna do a rematch or with Gustafsson (getting the next title shot).”

