Volkan Oezdemir Was Expecting to Face a Higher Ranked Fighter at UFC Fight Night 109

Volkan Oezdemir wanted a high-profile bout tomorrow (May 28), but he’s getting a fellow prospect instead.

Oezdemir made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut back in Feb. 2017. He took a split decision win over Ovince Saint Preux. Oezdemir now finds himself ranked at number five on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.

“Cousin” will meet Misha Cirkunov in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 109. Cirkunov sits at the number seven spot in the rankings. Oezdemir told MMAJunkie.com that he wanted to face a higher ranked opponent:

“I wasn’t expecting someone less ranked than what ‘OSP’ was, so for me that was something else. I wanted to go higher and higher in the ranks. For me, it’s the same. Misha is a good challenge. He’s been winning his last four fights in the UFC, all by way of finish. I’m here to stop his winning streak.”

Oezdemir is predicting a first-round finish tomorrow and if he can’t get that, he plans on ending the fight in the second stanza.

“I’m going to knock him out in the first round. If he survives the first round, he will fall in the second.”

