Volkan Oezdemir Wins Daniel Cormier’s Poll for Next Title Defense

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier let the fans vote on who he should fight next.

Now some discretion, it is highly unlikely that UFC officials actually go with the results, but if “DC” has a voice, it might be heard.

@volkan_oezdemir I asked and people wanna see u and I scrap. So you got it man! Let me figure a date now. They chose u bud! Congrats — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 28, 2017

Relative unknown Volkan Oezdemir won out over Alexander Gustafsson in the Twitter poll. Oezdemir has defeated Ovince Saint Preux, Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa in his three most recent appearances.

Cormier was awarded the title after Jon Jones failed another drug test following his win over the former Olympic wrestler earlier this year.

There have also been reports that Cormier could move up to heavyweight and challenge Stipe Miocic for that title in early 2018.