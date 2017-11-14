UFC Sydney: Alexander Volkanovski Gets New Opponent

It may turn out to be a case of third time lucky for Alexander Volkanovski in terms of opponents he has been scheduled to fight at this weekend’s UFC Sydney

The Australian saw both Jeremy Kennedy and Humberto Bandenay pull out against him at UFC Fight Night 121.

Luckily for Volkanovski, newcomer Shane Young has agreed to a bout with just days to go until the event. The UFC confirmed the news on Tuesday following a report by MMA DNA on Sunday.

Volkanovski is 15-1 in his pro career, with a 2-0 record so far in the UFC with wins over Yusuke Kasuya and Mizuto Hirota making for a positive start to his career under the UFC banner. Volkanovski’s opponent (Young) is taking an impressive five-fight win streak into the fight and at 24 years old, has racked up an MMA record of 11-3.

UFC Sydney is headlined by a Heavyweight clash between Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura, following local favorite Mark Hunt’s removal from the card.