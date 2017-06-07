Walt Harris on Looking up to Daniel Cormier: ‘He’s Somebody Who I’ve Watched His Career Unfold’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Walt Harris
Image Credit: Mike Sloan of Sherdog.com

Walt Harris simply wanted to make Daniel Cormier proud.

Harris is coming off a second-round finish of Chase Sherman on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 103. It was a much needed victory as Harris fell short in his bout prior to Shamil Abdurahimov.

“The Big Ticket” explained to Bloody Elbow why he looks up to “DC:”

“I talked to D.C. after the Shamil [Abdurakhimov] fight; he expects a lot out of me. I look up to D.C. He’s somebody who I’ve watched his career unfold. I asked him after the Shamil fight, I don’t know if you remember, but I knelt down in front of him and said, ‘what do you think?’ He gave me this look like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think you did enough.’ So, I told him after that fight, ‘I promise the next time I get in there, I won’t leave anything to the judges. I won’t let anybody have any reason to not give me the win.’ That’s what I did. So, I went over to him and I told him, ‘I told you D.C. I told you!’ He thought I was mad at him at first, but I was like, ‘Nah, it wasn’t disrespect. I look up to you, and I just wanted to prove that I’m capable of what you see in me.’”

Harris will battle Cyril Asker on June 17 at UFC Fight Night 111.

