Walt Harris Set to Appeal His UFC 217 DQ Loss to Mark Godbeer

Walt Harris isn’t happy with his disqualification loss at UFC 217 and he’s looking to appeal.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 4), Harris took on Mark Godbeer inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Harris kicked Godbeer low and the referee called for time. Harris threw a high kick anyway that connected. Harris was disqualified as a result.

Harris told MMA Junkie Radio that he’s appeal the loss:

“I spoke with Dana right afterward, and he told me to contest it. He told me to appeal it. He said he felt like, you know, there’s a replay and I had a chance to win if I appealed. And that’s what I’m going to do. I feel like, at worst, it should have been a no-contest. If you remember, Curtis Blaydes and Aleksei Oleinik had the same type of situation, and they gave Curtis the win.”

He then said that evidence suggests his foul didn’t warrant a disqualification.

“I don’t understand how mine just went straight to a disqualification when there was conclusive evidence on the replay that the knee didn’t land low and I was in the heat of the fight. It wasn’t like the ref had put his hands on me, stopped my momentum, and then I took off and went and hit him. I was in the middle of a combination. So, to just go straight to a disqualification is like – I don’t understand it.”