Walt Harris vs. Fabricio Werdum Added to UFC 216 at Last Minute

Walt Harris is stepping up as a last-minute replacement opponent against Fabricio Werdum.

Werdum was set to take on Derrick Lewis tonight (Oct. 7) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those plans changed when Lewis was removed from the card due to a back injury. Harris was set to take on Mark Godbeer, but that fight isn’t happening either.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) play-by-play commentator Jon Anik broke the news that Harris will take on Werdum instead. Godbeer has been removed from the card as a result. There’s no word on whether or not Godbeer will be paid show money.

The pay-per-view portion of UFC 216 airs live tonight at 10 p.m. ET.