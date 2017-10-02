Walt Harris Wants His PPV Spot at UFC 216 Back

Walt Harris is hoping to compete on the main card of UFC 216.

Harris vs. Mark Godbeer was set to be featured on the pay-per-view (PPV) portion of UFC 216. Once Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg was moved to the event, Harris’ bout was moved to the prelims. With the cancellation of Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye, Harris hopes to get the PPV spot back.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Harris said he’s unsure of where his bout will be placed now:

“Well, from what I understood before Demetrious and Ray Borg (were added to UFC 216), I was on the main card. So I don’t know where I am now. I know I went down (the card) when they added them back.”

He went on to explain why he wants his spot on the main card back.

“So I don’t know, man. I’m down for it. I want a main-card fight because I’m looking to fight the best guys and (with) the best opportunities and best situations. … I want to beat (Godbeer) and then start going for the top-15, top-10 guys. I think that would be the perfect catapult for me – to get a main-card fight and get more exposure to show the world what I’ve been working on.”