Wanderlei Silva Explains Shoving Chael Sonnen After Bellator NYC Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Wanderlei Silva
Image Credit: AP

Wanderlei Silva doesn’t regret shoving Chael Sonnen after their Bellator NYC headliner.

Sonnen won the fight by unanimous decision. His wrestling frustrated Silva throughout the night. After the bout, a visibly upset “Axe Murderer” shoved his opponent.

Speaking to A.G. Fight, Silva explained his actions (via Flo Combat):

“In fact, I saw a fight where one [fighter] wanted to fight and the other one wanted to grapple. I could see that he was afraid to stand toe to toe with me. If he had agreed to exchange a little more, we would’ve had a much more exciting fight.”

Silva went on to say that Sonnen was all talk and no action as he didn’t want to take part in the stand-up.

“I really don’t like him, he talked a lot of bullsh*t and he came to the fight and he kept holding me down.  He was able to neutralize my game. That was the reason for the push. I was pissed with him and with me. I like to give a show. To lose or to win is relative. A fight where only one wants to fight, [that’s] not cool, not fun. He has to come in to kill or be killed.”

Wanderlei Silva

