Wanderlei Silva Eyeing ‘Classic Fights’ With Vitor Belfort, Quinton Jackson & Dan Henderson

Wanderlei Silva wants bouts with three familiar foes.

“The Axe Murderer” is set to meet Chael Sonnen inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for Bellator NYC on June 24. The grudge match will headline the pay-per-view (PPV). It’ll be Silva’s Bellator debut.

After his bout with Sonnen, Silva doesn’t plan on walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In fact, he has three fights in mind that he’d like to make a reality. Those fights are with Vitor Belfort, Quinton Jackson, and Dan Henderson. Silva has competed against all three competitors.

Silva explained to FOX Sports in Brazil why those “classic fights” should come to fruition (via Bloody Elbow):