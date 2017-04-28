Wanderlei Silva Eyeing ‘Classic Fights’ With Vitor Belfort, Quinton Jackson & Dan Henderson

Wanderlei Silva wants bouts with three familiar foes.
“The Axe Murderer” is set to meet Chael Sonnen inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for Bellator NYC on June 24. The grudge match will headline the pay-per-view (PPV). It’ll be Silva’s Bellator debut.
After his bout with Sonnen, Silva doesn’t plan on walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In fact, he has three fights in mind that he’d like to make a reality. Those fights are with Vitor Belfort, Quinton Jackson, and Dan Henderson. Silva has competed against all three competitors.
Silva explained to FOX Sports in Brazil why those “classic fights” should come to fruition (via Bloody Elbow):
“I would like a rematch against Vitor Belfort, Quinton Jackson, and Dan Henderson. There’s a lot of classic guys that would make a cool fight against me. That’s because there’s too many fights going on these days, but no classics where everyone stops to watch them. A cool rivalry, with good marketing. There’s been some good fights, obviously, but classics? With big name guys? It just doesn’t happen anymore. They’re all retiring, quitting. We need to bring back those guys so that through those classic fights, we can promote new names and make them become legends and fighting classic fights in the future like us.”