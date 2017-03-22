Wanderlei Silva: ‘I Really Wanted to Have my 50th Fight Against Chael Sonnen’

Wanderlei Silva couldn’t have asked for more going into his 50th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

Bellator 180 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. The card will be headlined by a grudge match between Silva and Chael Sonnen. The event’s main card will be airing live on pay-per-view.

Silva vs. Sonnen is a rivalry renewed. “The Axe Murderer” and Sonnen were opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Brazil season three. The fight fell apart when Silva failed to submit an application to compete in the state of Nevada.

With past issues behind him, Silva is finally ready to take on his adversary. In a Facebook post (via Bloody Elbow), Silva said he’s happy to throw leather with Sonnen: