Wanderlei Silva: I Want to Show That I’m Better Than Quinton Jackson

There is no love lost between Wanderlei Silva and Quinton Jackson.

The beef between Silva and “Rampage” goes all the way back to when Pride FC was thriving in Japan. Silva first met Jackson back in Nov. 2003. “The Axe Murderer” won the bout via TKO from knee strikes. The rematch took place in Oct. 2004, Silva won again by knockout via knees. In their third encounter, Jackson got some revenge by knocking Silva out cold in the first round under the UFC banner.

Now that both men are under the Bellator banner, many have wondered whether or not a fourth bout will come to fruition. It would be a chance for Silva to go 3-1 against “Rampage,” where as Jackson can even the score. One thing is for sure, the disdain between these two has not gone away.

Fourth And Done?

Silva recently told Combate that he’d like to prove that he’s the better fighter (via Bloody Elbow):

“Rampage’s name came up naturally. He looked at me funny during a recent event and I told Bellator to match him up with me. He’s the perfect opponent. I won twice, he won one time out of luck. There was no fight, he just landed one in my chin. I want to make things clear. There could not be a better debut for Bellator in Brazil than that. I want to show I’m better than him. Who doesn’t want to see that live? It’s MMA history. People from the entire world will watch that. Rampage will be knocked out again just like the first two times. I’m going to throw him over the cage, out of the Octagon.”

Fight fans, feel free to share your opinion. Do you want to see a fourth bout between Quinton Jackson and Wanderlei Silva? Who do you think would win? Sounds off in the comments below.