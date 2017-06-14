Wanderlei Silva: ‘I Would Love to Welcome Vitor Belfort Into Bellator’

Wanderlei Silva wouldn’t mind another scrap against Vitor Belfort.

Silva and Belfort are renowned Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. Their place in history cannot be denied. Despite the accolades shared between the two, neither of them are ready to walk away.

“The Phenom” recently earned a unanimous decision win over Nate Marquardt. “The Axe Murderer” is set to battle Chael Sonnen at Bellator NYC on June 24.

Silva and Belfort fought all the way back in Oct. 1998. Belfort won the fight via TKO in 44 seconds. In a recent interview with Combate, Silva said he was skeptical of Belfort’s injury that derailed their scheduled rematch back in 2012 (via Bloody Elbow):

“I believe Belfort had a glorious time in the UFC. He was in great events, great fights, but the Silva rematch is still lacking. Back then he said he broke his hand. Actually, it was a really odd injury, because he’s so careful not to get hurt, he’s so professional. Breaking his hand during a sparring session?”

As far as Belfort’s future goes, Silva would like to meet him inside a Bellator cage some day.

“If he wants the veterans league, I would love to welcome him into Bellator. It would be great if we could finally have this rematch. I won’t fall for that flurry of his like the first time. He better come up with something new. That’s a good move, but it’s old now.”