Wanderlei Silva on Shoving Chael Sonnen: ‘I Saw Him Scared’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Wanderlei Silva
Image Credit: AP

Wanderlei Silva doesn’t regret shoving Chael Sonnen at the final Bellator NYC press conference earlier today (June 22).

Silva and Sonnen will throw down this Saturday night (June 24) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will take center stage as the main event of Bellator NYC.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, “The Axe Murderer” claimed Sonnen showed fear when he was shoved:

“I saw him scared. The time is going to come. Like my dad always says, ‘You can’t play with a man.’ His time is going to come.”

He then went on to say the shove was revenge for what Chael had done to him years ago.

“He did that before in Brazil. He did it first. I did it as payback. He took me down in Brazil. I haven’t taken him down yet, but in the fight I’ll give it back to him.”

Wanderlei Silva

