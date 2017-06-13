Wanderlei Silva Reveals Why he Didn’t Attend Recent Bellator NYC Presser

Wanderlei Silva has offered a reason as to why he didn’t attend the recent Bellator NYC press conference in California.

“The Axe Murderer” is set to compete against Chael Sonnen inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two will headline Bellator NYC on June 24 live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

During a conference call earlier today (June 13), Silva explained why he missed the last presser (via MMAFighting.com):

“The truth is I (didn’t) go to the press conference, because I (didn’t) want to do what Cyborg (did) to that girl (Angela Magana) that talked sh*t about her. When I [see] Chael, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I’m a professional, but this guy crossed the line with me and played with the wrong guy.”

Silva says Sonnen is in for a world of pain when they finally meet.

“He knows what he’s doing over here. He knows what he deserves. He knows I’m right and he’s wrong. He did a lot of bad things for me here and now it’s time to pay back.”