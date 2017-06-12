Wanderlei Silva Says Chael Sonnen is MMA’s ‘Biggest Joke’

Wanderlei Silva isn’t fond of Chael Sonnen’s trash talking.

Silva and Sonnen are set to collide inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. The two will headline Bellator NYC live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Silva called Sonnen the biggest joke in mixed martial arts (MMA):

“He looked (like a) kid. This guy wanna fight with me? [laughs] He’s the biggest joke in MMA world, and this time I’m gonna prove. I have a lot of surprises for you guys. You guys are gonna enjoy this fight. … Tito is good, but, him, man, he’s terrible. I think it’s gonna be the most easy money I’m making in all of my life. I think it’s going to be the easiest fight of my life.”

“The Axe Murderer” then went on to say that he’s got some surprises in store for Sonnen. The Brazilian bruiser wants to put a hurting on his opponent.

“This fight, man, is gonna be totally different for me because this guy crossed all the lines for me. He has just two weeks to talk. After this two weeks, I’m gonna teach a good lesson for him. I’ll punish him.”