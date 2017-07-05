Wanderlei Silva Says he Returned to Fight Vitor Belfort Again

Wanderlei Silva’s ultimate goal was to fight Vitor Belfort again upon his return to action.

Silva had his first bout since 2013 against Chael Sonnen at Bellator NYC last month. He lost the fight by unanimous decision. “The Axe Murderer” says he still has some fight left in him.

Speaking to MMA Brasil, Silva talked about his desire to throw down with “The Phenom” (via Bloody Elbow):

“I started fighting again to fight Belfort. I wanted to fight Sonnen and I did that, I fought him once and I want to fight him again, I want to fight Rampage who’s 1-1 against me (actually, it’s 2-1 for Wanderlei). But what I really want is to fight Belfort. He’s the one I want to put my hands on. And he better not come up with any broken hand excuses this time around.”

As far as his health is concerned, “The Axe Murderer” isn’t expecting any issues.

“I don’t think I’ll run into any health problems. I completely changed my diet. I’m trying to eat only a few non-organic foods. I’ve been eating more meat, rice, beans and other organic stuff. I stay out in the sun more, eat, sleep and train well. All of this gives me the health of a 20-year-old.”