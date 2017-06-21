Wanderlei Silva Says He’ll Hurt Chael Sonnen a Lot at Bellator NYC

Wanderlei Silva wishes to inflict a significant amount of pain to Chael Sonnen.

Silva and Sonnen are set to do battle this Saturday night (June 24) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will headline Bellator NYC live on pay-per-view.

The two have a long rivalry that will finally play out inside the Bellator cage. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, “The Axe Murderer” revealed his ill intentions for Saturday night:

“I’ve never had an opponent like this, and I don’t like it. I had some bad guys like (Ricardo) Arona, but (Sonnen is) many times more. I need to concentrate and be ready to make the fight what I want to do. For sure I’m going to hurt him, a lot. I want to feel his blood on the ground.”

Silva has been out of action since March 2013. He insists he’s been working hard in the gym to return to form.

“It’s been a long time since my last fight. Now, finally, my technique is back. Everything is right, and I’m really happy. I’m so happy to get back to work.”

We want to hear from you. How do you think this fight plays out? Let us know in the comment section below.