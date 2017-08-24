Wanderlei Silva Says He’s Taking ‘Brain-Protecting Product’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Wanderlei Silva
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Wanderlei Silva is using a “brain-protecting” product that he hopes gets the attention of other mixed martial artists.

Silva has been known for dishing out knockouts throughout his career, but he’s also been on the receiving end of concussions. At the age of 41, “The Axe Murderer” is still competing and therefore putting his health at risk. This is why Silva has sought out some protection.

That comes in the form of a product called “Brain Armor.” Silva explained the supplement to A.G Fight:

“I was in contact with a Canadian company that was about to launch a brain-protecting product, Brain Armor. It would be a supplement that contains all the essential vitamins for the brain and that should be taken by all athletes who have an impact on the head. I went there and studied the symptoms a little, a doctor was helping them. I got to take it a few times and I was wanting to bring it to Brazil.”

Silva then talked about attending a lecture about the long-term effects of brain damage and concussions.

“I went to a lecture where the doctor listed ten symptoms and I actually had some of them. But they are inherent symptoms to anyone, such as mood swings, memory failure, a little sleep difficulty … Some things that are not so harmful, but they actually get in the way. But in this life we ​​have to be prepared for everything.”

