Wanderlei Silva Shows Interest in Another Bout With Chuck Liddell

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Wanderlei Silva
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Wanderlei Silva vs. Chuck Liddell II?

Back in Dec. 2007, Silva and Liddell clashed in the main event of UFC 79. Many recognize the bout as one of the greatest in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA). “The Iceman” won the fight by unanimous decision.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Silva said he wouldn’t mind a rematch with Liddell:

“This is gonna be great. I think some guys stop too early, like Chuck. Chuck is a really good guy, a good fighter, a tough guy. I would love to (watch) Chuck fighting again. And maybe I can have a rematch. We made the best fight of the year. I want to have my chance to give (him) what he gave to me, too. But now is a different time.”

“The Axe Murderer” then went on to say that things would be different if they fought a second time.

“For my fight with him I (didn’t) have corner, I just moved to America. I had a lot of things behind the scenes. He (fought) good, but this moment I think it can be different.”

