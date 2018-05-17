Wanderlei Silva Targets “Rampage,” Dan Henderson & Vitor Belfort

Wanderlei Silva hopes to go old school with his next opponent.

Silva last competed at back in June 2017. He dropped a unanimous decision to Chael Sonnen in the main event of Bellator NYC. Silva was able to drop his opponent, but had no answer for the wrestling and top control.

“The Axe Murderer” didn’t take much damage in the fight and will continue to compete despite being 41 years of age. Bellator president Scott Coker recently revealed that he’s talking to Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Silva over potentially trading leather for a fourth time.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “The Axe Murderer” had some other ideas if the Jackson bout can’t materialize:

“I think Bellator ought to give me Dan Henderson. Maybe Vitor Belfort is going to come to Bellator. I think people like to watch our fights.”

Silva hasn’t emerged victorious since a March 2013 bout against Brian Stann. He won the fight via second-round knockout. After a nasty back-and-forth with the UFC over fight-fixing allegations, Silva apologized and retracted his statement. As a result, the UFC granted Silva his release and he ended up signing with Bellator.

While retirements have proven to be short-lived in combat sports, Dan Henderson turns 48 this August. Meanwhile, Vitor Belfort is coming off a second-round front kick knockout courtesy of Lyoto Machida.

Do you have any interest in seeing Wanderlei Silva relive old rivalries?