Former UFC and Bellator Fighter “War Machine” Found Guilty on 29 Charges in Assault Case

The former UFC and Bellator fighter “War Machine” has been found guilty on 29 charges pertaining to the assault case against ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

The former fighter, born Jonathan Koppenhaver, could face prison for life without parole following the ruling on Monday in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. “War Machine” was found guilty on 29 of 34 charges against him by a Clark County jury. Among the charges were sexual assault, battery, and kidnapping; three charges ended in a not guilty verdict, while two attempted murder charges resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury. Sentencing is set for June 5 in Las Vegas.

The judges which Koppenhaver was answering to relate to an assault on Mack and a male associate Corey Thomas in August 2014. The brutal attack left Mack with a number of injuries which included broken bones, missing teeth and a punctured lung. In January, Koppenhaver rejected two individual plea deals presented by the state of Nevada, which included one for 16 years to life in prison, and another for 18 to 40 years.

Despite fighting for both UFC and Bellator, it is highly unlikely that “War Machine” will ever fight in MMA again.