“War Machine” Trial: Christy Mack Recounts Years of Horrific Abuse

The partner of former Bellator MMA and The Ultimate Fighter contestant “War Machine” testified against the former fighter in court on Friday.

Mack proceeded to tell the court about shocking details involving threats, abuse and torment at the hands of the former MMA star.

Mack, who is the much-publicized alleged victim in the trial involving “War Machine” (born Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver), told the court of the full extent of abuse over an hour in prosecution examination. Mack stated:

“I would hide in my bedroom for days on end,” Mack recalled during the trial when asked how she would deal with visible bruises from beatings she endured at the hands of Koppenhaver. “I was extremely embarrassed. I always thought of myself as a strong individual. I realize now that I shouldn’t have been embarrassed. “He said he would send his Navy SEAL friends or Hells Angels after me and my family if he ever went to jail.”

Mack confirmed that she was introduced to the former fighter on the set of a pornographic movie before entering into a relationship with the defendant. “War Machine” allegedly proceeded to indicate an abusive nature “three or four months” into their relationship. Mack recounted various instances of abuse, and gave further details relating to the incident in which Koppenhaver almost “ended her life”:

“He broke my phone in half, picked me up by my throat, brought me downstairs to my bedroom and threw me down. He said ‘now I have to take you into the desert and kill you. I once told my mom I fell down the stair in the bedroom. I told my friends that it was a dog scratch or that my dog bit me. I would come up with any excuse,” Mack explained. “I loved him. I would have done anything for him. I just wanted to be with him.”

The former MMA welterweight is answering a total of 34 felony charges which include attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping. “War Machine” has pleaded not guilty to all charges.