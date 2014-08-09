War Machine’s Girlfriend In Bad Shape After Domestic Beating

By
Brad Davis
-
84

As reported earlier, MMA fighter War Machine is currently a fugitive on the run after a domestic disturbance on Friday morning in Las Vegas that left two people hospitalized.

Bellator President Scott Coker issued a statement saying War Machine has been released due to the incident, and now a rep for War Machine’s girlfriend, porn star Christy Mack, is speaking out.

According to TMZ.com, Christy Mack is currently in the hospital and is in “very bad shape” following an alleged beating at the hands of War Machine.

Christy’s rep says they’re unclear about what happened in their home because Mack’s injuries are so bad she can barely speak.

The rep also says Christy’s family and friends are offering a $5000 reward to anyone who can help police locate the fugitive MMA fighter. “We just want to find him. We are all very scared.”

Twitter user @FrontRowBrian also tweeted these disturbing details:

https://twitter.com/frontrowbrian/status/498192891487846400

