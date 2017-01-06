“War Rhino” In The Cage, Family Man Outside Of It; Exclusive Interview With Shane Kruchten

Shane “War Rhino” Kruchten won his return to the cage last weekend at the World Series of Fighting New Years Eve show when he defeated Jeremy Mahon via Unanimous Decision. His first fight since March of 2014. Kruchten, a former U.S. Marine, took time off after his first loss in 7 years, to focus on becoming a complete Martial Artist and a great father full time father. In this interview prior to his fight Shane talks about his opponent, how he is living his dream life right now, and what life’s like being a professional fighter with a 2 year old daughter.

While many would think that a little girl may get nervous being in an MMA gym, Shane tells us how his daughter absolutely loves it. “…She rides me harder than my coaches do, believe it or not. She will be the first one to call me out and be like ‘Hey daddy, we going to go to the gym today?’ … she knows the difference between 24 Hours Fitness gym and my gym. She goes ‘I wanna go to the boys gym. I want to watch people punch.’ … She has no problem going to the gym. Everybody at 10th Planet San Diego is super friendly with kids.”

Listen to the full interview below and hear more from the Purple Heart recipient on finally being back in the cage after a long layoff and balancing being a dad with fighting. Also, make sure to follow Shane on twitter @SKRUCHTENMMA to find out what’s next for him in 2017.