Warlley Alves Says he Let Winning Streak Get to His Head

Warlley Alves believes he may have gotten ahead of himself after going on a winning streak.

After going 10-0 in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Alves dropped back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Bryan Barberena and Kamaru Usman. Now that he’s been sidelined due to an injury, “Slingshot” has taken the time to reflect on his recent defeats.

He told Portal do Vale Tudo that he allowed his unbeaten streak to cause him to coast (via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m going to say something that maybe no fighters admit. After a while, winning makes you settle down. I don’t think I trained like I used to. I trained hard and I had my injuries, but they don’t justify my losses. I just relaxed a little too much. I let that get to my head. I was more worried about things going on outside the Octagon. Now I’m the Warlley from TUF again. The one who was obsessed with winning.”