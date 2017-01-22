Watch Bellator 170 Post-Fight Press Conference Live

Bellator 170 is in the books. The first event of 2017 from the promotion featured Tito Ortiz competing for the final time in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He took on Chael Sonnen in the event’s headliner. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” earned the submission win in the first round.

The co-main event saw a devastating jumping knee from Paul Daley end Brennan Ward’s night early. After the bout, “Semtex” made it clear that he wants to welcome Rory MacDonald to the Bellator cage.

Ralek Gracie also made his return to MMA competition for the first time since May 2010. He was welcomed back by knockout artist Hisaki Kato. Many expected the fight to end in either a knockout in Kato’s favor or a submission in Gracie’s favor.

Neither of those happened. Despite strong top control in the final round, it wasn’t enough to earn the win for Gracie. Kato earned a majority decision victory. It’s the first loss in Gracie’s professional MMA career.

During the broadcast, a rematch between Quinton Jackson and Muhammad Lawal was announced. That fight is set for March 31 on Spike. Click here for the full Bellator 170 results.

The live post-fight press conference will begin around 12:45 a.m. ET.