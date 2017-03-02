Watch Bellator 174 Weigh-Ins Live Tonight (March 2) at 6 p.m. ET

Fernando Quiles Jr.
A live stream of the Bellator 174 weigh-ins airs in less than an hour.

Tonight (March 2) at 6 p.m. ET, the official YouTube page of Bellator will go live. All 22 fighters on the Bellator 174 card will tip the scales for the weigh-ins.

While the weigh-ins are tonight, the action inside the cage goes live tomorrow. Bellator 174 takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The main event features the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight title bout between Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd.

The co-main event will see welterweights Brandon Girtz and Fernando Gonzalez do battle. Gonzalez is coming off a split decision loss to Michael Page. Girtz is also looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Adam Piccolotti back in Nov. 2016.

Also on the main card is a scrap between former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitors Kendall Grove and Mike Rhodes. They will do battle in the middleweight division. A bantamweight tilt between Joe Taimanglo and Steve Garcia is expected to open up the main card.

Speaking of the main card, it’ll air live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET. The event will be history-making for Bellator. This will be the first time the promotion has had women headlining one of their events.

