Watch: Bellator 186 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Featuring Bader, Vassell

The Bellator 186 weigh-ins wrapped up this morning and the ceremonial weigh-ins followed suit in the evening.

Tomorrow night (Nov. 3), Bellator will hold its first event of the month. Bellator 186 takes place inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title bout between champion Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell.

In the co-main event, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Emily Ducote will go toe-to-toe for the inaugural Bellator women’s flyweight title. Also on the main card, former Bellator 205-pound kingpin Phil Davis will meet Leonardo Leite.

You can peep the ceremonial weigh-ins above, where the fighters did faceoffs.