Watch: Bellator NYC Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once Bellator NYC has come to a close, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. A tentative time of 1:30 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Mitrione, Douglas Lima, Lorenz Larkin, and Michael Chandler are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for Bellator NYC/180 results.