[WATCH] Conor McGregor Opens up on Floyd Mayweather Bout

Conor McGregor recently sat down with MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani for an in depth interview on the big fight

McGregor will finally have an opportunity to silence all critics when he takes to the ring against Mayweather on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While a victory for McGregor looks unlikely, the Irishman is brimming with confidence. At 29-years-old, the Dubliner has an opportunity to make “$100 million dollars” and quadruple his existing fortune. More than this, however, McGregor has the chance to deny one of the greatest boxers in history a record breaking 50-0 record.

In the video you can watch above, McGregor opens up on the magnitude of the fight and goes in depth on the recent controversy surrounding his public fall out with Paulie Malignaggi.

