[WATCH] Conor McGregor Opens up on Floyd Mayweather Bout

By
Adam Haynes
-

Conor McGregor recently sat down with MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani for an in depth interview on the big fight

McGregor will finally have an opportunity to silence all critics when he takes to the ring against Mayweather on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While a victory for McGregor looks unlikely, the Irishman is brimming with confidence. At 29-years-old, the Dubliner has an opportunity to make “$100 million dollars” and quadruple his existing fortune. More than this, however, McGregor has the chance to deny one of the greatest boxers in history a record breaking 50-0 record.

In the video you can watch above, McGregor opens up on the magnitude of the fight and goes in depth on the recent controversy surrounding his public fall out with Paulie Malignaggi.

Check it out!

Latest MMA News

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Laughs Off “Southpaw Struggles”

0
While many continue to point towards Floyd Mayweather Jr's perceived difficulty with boxing southpaw fighters, the 49-0 legend has a message... "Well, the last time...
video

[WATCH] Conor McGregor Opens up on Floyd Mayweather Bout

0
Conor McGregor recently sat down with MMAFighting's Ariel Helwani for an in depth interview on the big fight McGregor will finally have an opportunity to...
Tyron Woodley

Stephen Thompson Praises Woodley’s Performance Against Maia

0
Stephen Thompson defended former opponent Tyron Woodley's "smart" tactics in his UFC 214 title defense against Demian Maia While "The Chosen One" was blasted for...
video

Mayweather vs McGregor Just About Money Says Jeff Mayweather

0
If anyone doubts that Floyd Mayweather Jr's motivation to fight Conor McGregor is driven by money they are wrong... That is according to the legendary...
video

‘Rat’ Mayweather Beats His Wife in Front of His Kid – Conor McGregor

0
What appeared to be a subject off limits at the recent Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 'world tour' of press conferences has been addressed...
Load more