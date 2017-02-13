Watch: Highlights of de Randamie’s Controversial Win Over Holm

Holly Holm’s dreams of capturing the title in the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title were ended by Germaine de Randamie in eventful fashion.

de Randamie twice struck ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ after the horn had sounded to capture the belt in the inaugural 145-pound title fight on Saturday night in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The former women’s bantamweight champ [Holm] was expected to look comfortable despite facing her formidable opponent, and pressured the master striker in de Randamie throughout the fight. Holm’s plan appeared to push the Dutch kickboxer against the cage, in an attempt to negate a reach advantage.

Following the second round horn, de Randamie struck Holm with a powerful shot which appeared to affect the ex-title holder. Although many expected repercussions, referee Todd Anderson did not warn de Randamie for what was perceived to be a cheap shot.

Germaine de Randamie hit her opponent once again following the third round had apparently ended, which clearly incensed the former bantamweight’s corner. Anderson issued a warning to de Randamie, who did not repeat the offence thereafter.

A new champion was crowned, while Holm was left with a 0-3 record from her last three fights. You can watch the action in the video (courtesy of Fox Sports) above.