Video: Watch Fedor Emelianenko KO Frank Mir at Bellator 198

All it took was 48 seconds for Frank Mir to fall to Fedor Emelianenko.

Earlier tonight (April 28), Emelianenko took on Mir in the main event of Bellator 198. The winner would move on to the semi-finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. The action took place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Going into the bout, “The Last Emperor” hadn’t won a bout in the United States since a Nov. 2009 knockout win over Brett Rogers during his run with Strikeforce. That all changed when, for at least one night, Emelianenko turned back the clock.

Things began a bit shaky for Emelianenko at the start. Mir was able to drop “The Last Emperor,” but the former Pride FC heavyweight ruler kept his composure. He was able to blast Mir with a power punch that sent him crashing to the canvas. Some followup ground-and-pound strikes later and the fight was stopped.

Emelianenko improves his MMA record to 37-5. He will meet Chael Sonnen in his next Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match-up. Emelianenko has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. As for Mir, he now falls to 18-12. He is on a three-fight skid. Mir hasn’t won a bout since July 2015.

Watch Fedor Emelianenko put away Frank Mir below (via ESPN):