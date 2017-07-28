[WATCH] Footage of Coach John Kavanagh Fighting a Pro-MMA Bout

By
Adam Haynes
-

John Kavanagh is famous around the world these days for being the head coach of MMA megastar Conor McGregor

Back in the day, however, the SBG Ireland Patriarch was attempting to make a career for himself inside the world of professional Mixed Martial Arts.

Kavanagh, the first Irishman to have ever received a black belt Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, fought under the Cage Wars banner in 2002 in the footage you can watch above. The opponent on the day was Tamel Hasar, who was dominated by the Dublin-native in his third professional fight.

The Irishman decided to hang up his gloves with a professional record of 3-3 before moving into coaching in 2003. That decision proved to be a fortuitous one, given the caliber of fighters (including arguably the most famous MMA fighter of all time) which Kavanagh has had under his tutelage.

You can watch the footage by pressing play on the video above.

*Video Credit: History of MMA

