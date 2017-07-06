[WATCH] Liddell Unconvinced on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

By
Adam Haynes
-

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell does not feel that the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout will be a spectacle

According to “The Iceman”, the fight will fail to live up to any minor expectations some hold of the contest delivering.

 

Once regarded as one of the biggest draws and one of the most exciting names in the sport, Liddell is the latest to give his two cents on the bout between the brash Irishman and the controversial boxing megastar.

While many have speculated that Conor McGregor’s inexperience inside the ropes against one of the most technically gifted fighters of all time will simply leave him with no chance, Liddell has argued that even McGregor’s limited skills will be negated by Mayweather’s evasiveness. Put simply, Liddell is less than confident of the fight being a spectacle:

“I don’t know that it’s going to be that exciting a fight. I don’t think Floyd [Mayweather] will come after him. Floyd will probably fight the way he does”

“I’d love to see him come after him. If he wants to make a statement then he’s got to knock him out early. Floyd needs to knock him out early to make a statement.”

