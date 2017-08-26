Watch: Mayweather vs. McGregor Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A tentative time of 1 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both McGregor and Mayweather are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White, Leonard Ellerbe, and Stephen Espinoza are also possible. Whether or not undercard fighters such as Gervonta Davis will appear remains to be seen.

Stick with MMANews.com for Mayweather vs. McGregor results from the prelims to the main card.