[WATCH] Showtime’s First Official Mayweather vs. McGregor Promo

Showtime has released an intense first official Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor promotional video on Friday

“The Money Fight” is set for Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with a promotional tour set to kick off at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Calif. on Tuesday 11 July. It was initially reported that the first date for the press tour would take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, although this has now been adjusted.

Mayweather, a boxing luminary and defensive master with a career total of 49-0 will take on the UFC lightweight champion (McGregor) who makes his first foray into professional boxing.

While the general consensus heavily favors a dominant win for “Money”, there are some who give McGregor a puncher’s chance in the bout.

All will be revealed come Aug. 26.

You can check out the first official promotional release from Showtime for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor bout at the top of the page.