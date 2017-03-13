Spectacular “Double KO” at Shamrock FC 285 (Video)

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

One of MMA’s highlights of 2017 so far happened at the Shamrock FC 285 event in Kansas City on Saturday Night.

Axel Cazares, his opponent Alan Vasquez and the crowd were all left stunned as both men defied the odds to land hard right-hand shots at each other which connected simultaneously, sending both crashing to the canvas.

In Rocky-esque fashion, Vasquez was first to rise to his feet and was eventually declared the victor, despite showing clear signs of damage from the shot he took.

You can watch the full clip of the action above.

LATEST NEWS

Urijah Faber: Paige VanZant Has Not Officially Left Team Alpha Male

0
Team Alpha Male founder Urijah Faber confirms that Paige VanZant has not formally left the gym, but that the strawweight is relocating to Oregon.  Faber cleared...
Anthony Avila

Anthony Avila: ‘Sam Toomer Will Decide How my Hand Gets Raised’ (Exclusive)

0
Anthony Avila is more than happy to go one-on-one with Sam Toomer. Avila takes on Toomer this Saturday night (March 18) inside the Jackson Rancheria Casino...
Beneil Dariush

UFC Fight Night 106 Medical Suspensions: Beneil Dariush Out 60 Days After Brutal KO

0
It's time to take a look at the UFC Fight Night 106 medical suspensions. As anticipated, Beneil Dariush got the longest mandatory medical suspension at...
video

Spectacular “Double KO” at Shamrock FC 285 (Video)

0
One of MMA's highlights of 2017 so far happened at the Shamrock FC 285 event in Kansas City on Saturday Night. Axel Cazares, his opponent...
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Wants To Fight At UFC 212, Calls Out Diaz and Bisping

0
Anderson Silva doesn't want to wait too long before getting back in the octagon. After picking up a somewhat controversial win over Derek Brunson...