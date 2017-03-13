Spectacular “Double KO” at Shamrock FC 285 (Video)

One of MMA’s highlights of 2017 so far happened at the Shamrock FC 285 event in Kansas City on Saturday Night.

Axel Cazares, his opponent Alan Vasquez and the crowd were all left stunned as both men defied the odds to land hard right-hand shots at each other which connected simultaneously, sending both crashing to the canvas.

In Rocky-esque fashion, Vasquez was first to rise to his feet and was eventually declared the victor, despite showing clear signs of damage from the shot he took.

You can watch the full clip of the action above.