Watch Stipe Miocic Put a Hurting on Hollywood Icon Bruce Willis

By
Dana Becker
-
0

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is plying his trade outside of the Octagon as he approaches a May showdown with Junior dos Santos at UFC 211.

And he’s doing so in the world of acting.

Miocic was cast in the movie “Acts of Violence,” which stars Bruce Willis. Recently, he got his hands on Willis and slammed him to the ground.

Actually, according to Miocic himself, it was just a stunt double for the her of the “Die Hard” series.

“I haven’t knocked anyone out since (Alistair) Overeem,” he wrote on social media. “So it felt great knocking Bruce Willis’ stunt double on his ass.”

The film does not have a release date set yet, as it remains in post-production.

LATEST NEWS

video

Bellator 176: Special Promo on Rafael Carvalho-Melvin Manhoef

0
Fresh off the success of Bellator 175 Friday night, the promotion will head overseas for Bellator 176 next weekend. The card features Rafael Carvalho defending...
video

Cage Warriors 82 Results: Nad Narimani Scores Upset Vs. Paddy Pimblett

0
Nad Narimani earned a decision victory over Paddy Pimblett Saturday in the main event of Cage Warriors 82. Narimani was declared the winner via decision,...

Watch Stipe Miocic Put a Hurting on Hollywood Icon Bruce Willis

0
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is plying his trade outside of the Octagon as he approaches a May showdown with Junior dos Santos at...

Lyman Good Eligible to Return Following Six-Month Suspension

0
Former Bellator champion and current UFC welterweight Lyman Good will be cleared to return to the Octagon this month after serving a six-month suspension...
video

RIZIN FF 5 to Stream Live on FITE TV in U.S.

0
Fans of international MMA will get the chance to see RIZIN, as the promotion has announced plans to stream RIZIN FF 5 on FITE...