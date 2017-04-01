Watch Stipe Miocic Put a Hurting on Hollywood Icon Bruce Willis

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is plying his trade outside of the Octagon as he approaches a May showdown with Junior dos Santos at UFC 211.

And he’s doing so in the world of acting.

Miocic was cast in the movie “Acts of Violence,” which stars Bruce Willis. Recently, he got his hands on Willis and slammed him to the ground.

Actually, according to Miocic himself, it was just a stunt double for the her of the “Die Hard” series.

“I haven’t knocked anyone out since (Alistair) Overeem,” he wrote on social media. “So it felt great knocking Bruce Willis’ stunt double on his ass.”

The film does not have a release date set yet, as it remains in post-production.