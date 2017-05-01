Watch the UFC’s Extended Preview for UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2

In just a few week’s time, the UFC returns to Pay Per View with UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2. It’s a rematch of their UFC on Fox 13 battle from back in December 2014. Only this time, the heavyweight championship is on the line.

Miocic (16-2) is looking for his second title defense, which would tie the heavyweight record shared by the likes of Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez. Dos Santos (18-4), meanwhile, is looking to reclaim the title he lost to Velasquez back at UFC 155 in 2012.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight Queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk (13-0) takes on Brazil’s Jessica Andrade (16-5) in possibly the toughest test of either woman’s career.

With anticipation for the event building, the UFC has released an extended preview of the main and co-main events. Check it out above!