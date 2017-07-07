Watch: TUF 25 Finale Post-Fight Press Conference Live Steam

Once “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A tentative time of 12:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from this year’s TUF winner and any standout performers are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

