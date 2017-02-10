Video: Watch Full UFC 208 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Featuring Anderson Silva & Holly Holm

The UFC 208 fighters may have already tipped the scales earlier this morning (see results here), but we’ve still got the ceremonial weigh-ins left.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC will be live streaming the ceremonial weigh-ins live tonight (Feb. 10) at 6 p.m. ET. It’ll be the final public appearance for the fighters before they step inside the Octagon tomorrow night.

Posing for the media and fans will be Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and many more.

Headlining tomorrow night’s pay-per-view (PPV) will be the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title match-up between Holm and de Randamie. While Holm has lost two straight, she is a former women’s bantamweight title holder who ended Ronda Rousey’s dominant run at the 135-pound division.

Serving as the co-main event will be a middleweight clash between the longest reigning champion in UFC history, Silva and No. 8 ranked 185-pounder Brunson. “The Spider” hasn’t won an official mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since 2012. He’d like to change that tomorrow night.