Watch UFC 209: The Thrill And The Agony Preview

The latest edition in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) “Thrill and The Agony” series is here.

While the full version is only available on UFC Fight Pass, the official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a preview. This edition showcased UFC 209, which took place this past Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event saw UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defend his gold against Stephen Thompson. “The Chosen One” defeated “Wonderboy” via majority decision. The preview shows the emotions of the families of Woodley and Thompson once the decision was announced.

On the preliminary portion of the card, Darren Elkins pulled off one of the most memorable comebacks in recent memory. Clearly down two rounds to none and badly beaten, Elkins knocked out the previously unbeaten Mirsad Bektic in the final round.

Also showcased on the preview was the reaction of Iuri Alcantara’s second-round submission victory over Luke Sanders. The win earned Alcantara his third straight UFC bonus and his second “Performance of the Night” bonus in a row.

Below is the description of “The Thrill and The Agony” preview: