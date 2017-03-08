Watch UFC 209: The Thrill And The Agony Preview

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The latest edition in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) “Thrill and The Agony” series is here.

While the full version is only available on UFC Fight Pass, the official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a preview. This edition showcased UFC 209, which took place this past Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event saw UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defend his gold against Stephen Thompson. “The Chosen One” defeated “Wonderboy” via majority decision. The preview shows the emotions of the families of Woodley and Thompson once the decision was announced.

On the preliminary portion of the card, Darren Elkins pulled off one of the most memorable comebacks in recent memory. Clearly down two rounds to none and badly beaten, Elkins knocked out the previously unbeaten Mirsad Bektic in the final round.

Also showcased on the preview was the reaction of Iuri Alcantara’s second-round submission victory over Luke Sanders. The win earned Alcantara his third straight UFC bonus and his second “Performance of the Night” bonus in a row.

Below is the description of “The Thrill and The Agony” preview:

“Go behind the scenes of UFC 209, which featured Tyron Woodley’s successful title defense over Stephen Thompson. Watch the full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

LATEST NEWS

Johny Hendricks

Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Feel The Best Johny Hendricks I’ve Seen is Gone’

0
Georges St-Pierre believes Johny Hendricks' best days are behind him. St-Pierre last competed in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout against Hendricks back in...
video

Watch UFC 209: The Thrill And The Agony Preview

0
The latest edition in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) "Thrill and The Agony" series is here. While the full version is only available on UFC...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia: ‘I Think I Could Sell Better Than Stephen Thompson’

0
Don't tell Demian Maia he can't draw pay-per-view (PPV) buys. Maia will go one-on-one against Jorge Masvidal inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas...

UFC 211: Former WSOF Two-Division Champ David Branch To Face Krzysztof Jotko

0
It appears the UFC will have another two-division champion in their midst shortly. According to a report by MMAFighting, former WSOF middleweight and light...
Timothy Johnson

Ep. 12: MMA News Podcast With UFC Heavyweight Timothy Johnson

0
The 12th episode of the MMA News Podcast has been uploaded. This episode is once again powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and...