Watch: UFC 212 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Tonight (June 2) at 6 p.m. ET

The UFC 212 weigh-ins wrapped up this morning, but we still have the ceremonial event to go.

Tomorrow night (June 3), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold its fifth pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2017. UFC 212 takes place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the card will be a featherweight title unification bout between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

In the co-main event, former strawweight title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will go toe-to-toe. Also on the main card, highly regarded veterans Vitor Belfort and Nate Marquardt will throw leather.

Tonight, the fighters will face off in front of a live crowd in Brazil. The live stream begins at 6 p.m. ET.