Watch: UFC 213 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Shortly after UFC 213 has met its end, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, and any standout performers are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC 213 results from the prelims to the main card.

