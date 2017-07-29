Watch: UFC 214 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Once UFC 214 has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Headliners Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones are expected to take part in the conference.

Appearances from Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Cris Cyborg, Tonya Evinger and any standout performers are also possible. It should be noted that the fighters who will appear at the presser aren’t set in stone. As one would imagine, greater emphasis will be placed on the headliners and key winners on the card.

