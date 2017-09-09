Watch: UFC 215 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC 215 has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from Rafael dos Anjos, Henry Cejudo, and Jeremy Stephens are also possible. It should be noted that none of the fighters on the UFC 215 card are guaranteed to attend the presser.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko results from the prelims to the main card.