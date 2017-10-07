Watch: UFC 216 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

UPDATE: The UFC’s YouTube page has removed their post-fight press conference link. There is a chance that the presser has been canceled.

Once UFC 216 has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A tentative time of 1:30 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from Demetrious Johnson, Ray Borg, Fabricio Werdum, and Walt Harris are also possible. It should be noted that none of the fighters on the UFC 216 card are guaranteed to attend the presser.

