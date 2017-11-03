Watch: UFC 217 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Featuring Bisping, GSP, Garbrandt & Dillashaw

The UFC 217 weigh-ins wrapped up this morning and the ceremonial weigh-ins followed suit in the evening.

Tomorrow night (Nov. 4), the UFC will hold its second Madison Square Garden event. UFC 217 takes place in New York City and the main card will air live on pay-per-view. Headlining the card will be a middleweight title bout between champion Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw will go toe-to-toe for the UFC 135-pound gold. Also on the main card, strawweight ruler Joanna Jedrzejczyk will meet Rose Namajunas.

You can peep the ceremonial weigh-ins above, where the fighters did faceoffs.