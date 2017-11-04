Watch: UFC 217 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once UFC 217 has reached its conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference.

The presser takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. A tentative time of 1:15 a.m. ET has been set for the press conference. Both Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre are expected to attend the presser if there are no health issues post-fight.

Appearances from Cody Garbrandt, T.J. Dillashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Rose Namajunas are also possible. It should be noted that none of the fighters on the UFC 217 card are guaranteed to attend the presser.

Stick with MMANews.com for UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre results from the prelims to the main card.